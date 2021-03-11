Log in
Technical adjustment of the monetary policy instruments

03/11/2021 | 11:20am EST
Technical adjustment of the monetary policy instruments Analysis - March 2021 - No. 5
Authors Danmarks Nationalbank
Subject Monetary policy; Central rate; Current account rate; Fixed-exchange-rate policy; Lending rate; Monetary-policy instrument
Type Analysis
Year 2021
Published 11 March 2021
Danmarks Nationalbank introduces one single rate for deposits and one single rate for monetary policy loans. Simultaneously, the difference between the monetary policy rates is narrowed. The adjustments ensure more stable money market rates and thus a more predictable effect on the Danish krone. The adjustments are not intended nor expected to affect the level of money market rates or the Danish krone.
Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 16:19:06 UTC.


