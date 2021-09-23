Log in
Technip Energies : Announces Publication Date For The First Nine Months Of 2021 Financial Results And Conference Call

09/23/2021 | 01:23am EDT
Regulatory News:

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) will issue its nine months 2021 financial results on Thursday 21 October 2021 at 07:30 CET. The Company will host a results conference call on the same day at 13:00 CET.

To participate in the conference call, please use one of the following telephone numbers and dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

FR: +33 1 76 70 07 94
UK: +44 (0) 2071 928000
US: +1 631 510 74 95
Conference Code: 8339559

The event will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uiozr7hx

To listen to the webcast, please register on the website at least 10 minutes before the call begins. The webcast will be available on-demand shortly after it has finished.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts (“ADRs”). For further information: www.technipenergies.com.


© Business Wire 2021
