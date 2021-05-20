Technip Energies Announces Successful Pricing of 600,000,000 Inaugural Senior Notes

Not for Release, Publication or Distribution Directly or Indirectly to Any U.S. Person or Any Person Located in the United States of America or in Any Other Jurisdiction Where It Is Unlawful to Release, Publish or Distribute This Press Release.

Technip Energies N.V. (Paris:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) (“Technip Energies” or the “Company”), a leading Engineering & Technology company for the Energy Transition, today announces it has priced its inaugural offering of €600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 1.125% senior unsecured notes due 2028 (the “Notes”).

The offering was more than 3x oversubscribed among a large European investor base. The aggregate principal amount of the Notes to be issued in the offering has been increased from the previously announced €500,000,000 to €600,000,000.

Technip Energies intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of a €650,000,000 bridge facility made available to Technip Energies in connection with the spin-off of Technip Energies from TechnipFMC plc, which was completed on 16 February, 2021.

The closing of the offering is anticipated to take place on 28 May, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. On such date, the Notes will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

Technip Energies is accompanied by BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Société Générale and Standard Chartered Bank AG acting as Global Coordinators and Joint Lead Managers; as well as Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, HSBC Continental Europe, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A and J.P. Morgan AG acting as Active Bookrunners and Crédit Industriel et Commercial S.A., MUFG Securities (Europe) N.V. and UniCredit Bank AG acting as Passive Bookrunners.

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the Energy Transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO 2 management. The Company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by an extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our clients’ innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”) program, with its ADRs trading over-the-counter.

This press release is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell securities or a solicitation to buy securities in any jurisdiction. The securities mentioned in this press release were not and will not be offered through a public offering and no related documents will be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction.

This press release does not constitute an offer or sale of any securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Technip Energies does not intend to register any of the securities mentioned in this announcement in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This press release shall not be released, published or distributed directly or indirectly to any U.S. Person or in or into the United States (each as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) or in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to release, publish or distribute this press release.

