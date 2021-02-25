Technip Energies Enters a New Chapter of Its History, Serving the Energy Transition

February 16, 2021

PARIS & AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today marks the listing and first day of trading of shares of Technip Energies, a leading engineering & technology company, on compartment A of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ticker: TE).

The Group's new identity is both a tribute to a renowned and respected name that represents solid foundations built over 60 years of successful operations - "Technip" - and a reflection of its vision to break boundaries and accelerate the journey to a low carbon society - "Energies".

As a leader in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene, and with strong positioning in key growth areas including sustainable chemistry and CO2 management, Technip Energies is central to crucial energy transition themes and ready to meet today's and tomorrow's energy challenges. The Group's unique operational track-record and flexible operating model allow it to support its customers at every step of the transformation chain to help them turn their vision into a sustainable reality.

Arnaud Pieton, Chief Executive Officer of Technip Energies, declared: "Technip Energies is a driving force to address the energy transition challenge which our industry and our world need to tackle. We believe the future of energy is shaping tomorrow, and we have a significant role to play, in line with our mission of designing and delivering added value energy solutions. I am proud and excited to open this new chapter together with the Company's 15 000 professionals, all over the world, who are committed to bringing the best of their pioneering spirit and expertise to transform the energy sector, for a better tomorrow."

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs"). For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements usually relate to future events and anticipated revenues, earnings, cash flows or other aspects of Technip Energies' operations or operating results. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "foresee," "should," "would," "could," "may," "estimate," "outlook," and similar expressions, including the negative thereof. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Technip Energies' current expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future developments and business conditions and their potential effect on Technip Energies. While Technip Energies believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting Technip Energies will be those that Technip Energies anticipates.

All of Technip Energies' forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties (some of which are significant or beyond Technip Energies' control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from Technip Energies' historical experience and Technip Energies' present expectations or projections. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see Technip Energies' risk factors set forth in Technip Energies' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which include amendment no. 4 to Technip Energies' registration statement on Form F-1 filed on February 11, 2021.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date they are made. Technip Energies undertakes no duty to and will not necessarily update any of the forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Contacts

Investor relations Phil Lindsay

Director Investor Relations Tel: +44 203 429 3929 Email: Phillip Lindsay

Media relations

Stella Fumey

Director Press Relations & Digital Communications Tel: +33 1 47 78 39 92

Email: Stella Fumey

Jason Hyonne

Public Relations Officer Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89 Email: Jason Hyonne