Technip Energies : to Purchase 20 Million Equivalent of its Own Shares From TechnipFMC

Regulatory News:

Technip Energies (Paris:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) (the “Company”), a leading Engineering & Technology company for the Energy Transition, today announces that it has agreed to acquire €20 million equivalent of its own ordinary shares (the “Shares”) from TechnipFMC plc., concurrently with TechnipFMC’s announced sell-down of its stake in the Company through a private placement by way of an accelerated book building process. The price per Share for the Shares to be purchased by the Company from TechnipFMC is the purchase price to be announced by TechnipFMC in its separate accelerated book building process.

In acquiring the Shares, the Company is exercising its rights under the Separation and Distribution Agreement entered into with TechnipFMC on 7 January 2021, and pursuant to which the Company became an independent company on February 16, 2021.

Following the consummation of TechnipFMC’s accelerated book-building process and the acquisition of the Shares by the company, TechnipFMC’s stake in the Company will be approximately 31%.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO 2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”) program, with its ADRs trading over-the-counter. For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

