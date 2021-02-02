Technology Association of Georgia : Announces Keynote Speakers for the Georgia Technology Summit

Virtual Conference Highlights Leaders and Innovation Across Georgia

Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) announces keynote speakers; issues call for content and nominations for Georgia’s Top 40 Innovative Companies and the Georgia Technology Awards for the Georgia Technology Summit, which will take place April 28-29, 2021.

The Georgia Technology Summit (GTS) is the preeminent event highlighting the leaders and innovations driving Georgia’s community and economy. GTS provides an opportunity to learn, meet and immerse with decision makers, entrepreneurs and professionals shaping the future of technology in the state, the U.S. and globally.

Two powerful keynotes to take the main stage

Robyn Benincasa, Founder & CEO of Worldclass Teams | Founder of Project Athena

When the challenges are steep and the competition fierce, Robyn Benincasa gives individuals and organizations the tools they need to inspire themselves and one another to their greatest heights and across their most challenging finish lines. For the last 20 years, she and her teammates have been competing at the front of the pack in the most unique and compelling classrooms on earth – the jungles of Borneo, the Himalayan peaks of Tibet, the rivers of Fiji, the rainforests of Ecuador and the desert of Namibia – studying the good, the bad and the not-so-pretty in Extreme Teamwork. Robyn will share her techniques for building and fostering impactful and inspired teams

Craig Neeb, Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer of NASCAR

When it comes to revolutionizing the sport and fan experience while placing driver and team safety in the forefront, Craig Neeb unlocks innovative strategies that have made NASCAR a world class brand and customer experience platform. Neeb oversees the company’s information technology, corporate development, the Motor Racing Network (MRN), NASCAR Productions, Racing Electronics and strategic growth initiatives, including eSports, OTT and sports betting. Craig will share his techniques for fostering innovation and unique customer experiences.

“The Georgia Technology Summit will host more than 1,000 of the most prominent technology, business and thought leaders across our state. This year’s theme is Innovate, Impact and Inspire with powerful content sessions to drive this message. As a membership-driven event, the Georgia Technology Summit also serves as TAG’s annual meeting and celebrates TAG members and the accomplishments across our great state” shares TAG President and CEO, Larry Williams.

Call for Content | Nominations for Top 40 Innovative Companies and Georgia Technology Awards

Interested in speaking at Georgia Technology Summit? GTS will focus on global trends that are sparking and disrupting the tech community. Submit a speaker application here.

Top 40 Innovative Companies in Georgia will be selected and the Top 10 Innovative companies are showcased at the Georgia Technology Summit.

TAG Technology Awards 2021 recognizes companies and individuals throughout Georgia that demonstrated leadership, led innovation and delivered value to their organization or industry.

About the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG’s mission is to Connect, Promote, Influence and Educate Georgia’s technology ecosystem to advance the innovation economy. Through those four foundational strategies TAG serves the technology community, helping to support, grow and ignite tech leaders, companies and the overall Georgia economy.

TAG serves more than 30,000 members statewide through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG hosts more than 150 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 26 professional societies.

TAG provides networking and educational programs; celebrates Georgia’s technology leaders and companies, and advocates for legislative action that enhances the state’s economic climate for technology.

Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG-Ed) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website at www.tagonline.org. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit www.tagedonline.org.

