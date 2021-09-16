Technology Shares Beat Broader Market to Finish Up Slightly -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies were slightly higher, outperforming the broader market as traders rotated into growth-oriented stocks.

Online-dating company Match Group is working to sidestep Apple's and Google's payments systems following moves by authorities in the U.S. and South Korea to loosen the tech giants' grip on app-store transactions.

Taiwan's Gogoro will go public in the U.S. via a special-purpose acquisition vehicle merger with Poema Global Holdings that values the battery-swapping pioneer at more than $2.3 billion.

