  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Technology Shares Climb Amid Economic Optimism -- Tech Roundup

11/15/2022 | 05:13pm EST
Shares of technology companies rose amid some economic optimism.

U.S.-listed shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing climbed more than 10% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported a stake in the chipmaker.

Berkshire's new position in TSMC, disclosed late Monday, marks its latest step into an industry that Mr. Buffett had shied away from for much of his career. The purchase of 60 million TSMC shares, worth roughly $4.1 billion, has vaulted the chip maker into its top 10 stockholdings.

Apple is now Berkshire's biggest single stockholding, and Berkshire had a roughly $1 billion stake in Amazon.com as of the end of the third quarter.

Activist hedge fund TCI Fund Management called on Google parent Alphabet to aggressively cut costs and reduce losses in long-term bets such as the self-driving car unit Waymo, claiming the company would be more efficient with fewer employees.


Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 1712ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 2.86% 98.44 Delayed Quote.-33.93%
APPLE INC. 1.19% 150.04 Delayed Quote.-15.70%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.35% 468232.75 Delayed Quote.4.08%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 3.85% 521.633 Real-time Quote.-33.72%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -0.26% 77 End-of-day quote.-2.04%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 7.87% 480 End-of-day quote.-21.95%
