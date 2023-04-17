Shares of technology companies were up as the first full week of first-quarter earnings season got under way and AI remained in focus.

Some European Union lawmakers want to give regulators new powers to govern the development of technologies like those behind ChatGPT, the biggest push so far in the West to curb one of the hottest areas in artificial intelligence. The breakneck pace of AI development in recent months requires a new set of rules tailored to powerful, general-purpose AI tools, a group of influential EU lawmakers said in an open letter.

Meanwhile, Alphabet shares fell after the New York Times reported that Google was devising radical search changes to beat back AI rivals, after learning that Microsoft's Bing may replace Google as the default search engine on Samsung Electronics devices. Microsoft shares were up slightly.

Sega Sammy Holdings agreed to pay almost $800 million for the company behind the "Angry Birds" franchise, a deal that would end the independence of one of the pioneers of the mobile-gaming industry. The transaction is the latest consolidation move in the broader gaming industry.

