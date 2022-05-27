Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Technology Shares Climb as Investors Embrace More Risk -- Tech Roundup

05/27/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies climbed as riskier bets took off.

Dell Technologies shares soared after the computer-maker posted strong results for its fiscal first quarter, driven primarily by better-than-expected demand for enterprise computing hardware and continued healthy sales of business PCs.

Microsoft said it would be slowing down some of its hiring, making it the latest tech giant to become more cautious about adding staff. The move is in response to growing economic uncertainties as the company approaches the end of its financial year that goes through June, a company spokesman said.

Smartphone demand in China is rapidly cooling as the pandemic's resurgence dents consumer spending, prompting warnings in recent weeks from handset makers including Apple as well as chip makers about the world's biggest smartphone market.

Smartphone shipments in China fell 34% in April from a year ago to 17.7 million units, data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology showed this week.

The average fare for Uber and Lyft rides hit a record high in the U.S. last month, according to market-research firm YipitData, with increases driven by a year-long labor shortage and high gas prices. Average fares were more than 35% above where they were before Covid-19, YipitData said. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-22 1738ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05:46pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.18% to 94.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Gains 1.62% to $1.0736 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Gains 1.11% to $1.2632 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Lost 0.60% to 127.11 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pTechnology Shares Climb as Investors Embrace More Risk -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:38pRobinhood agrees to settle customer lawsuit over 2020 outages
RE
05:37pFinancial Shares Move Higher as EY Considers Split -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:34pJury deliberations in Depp, Heard case to resume on Tuesday
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba Shares Soar in Hong Kong as Optimism Persists Over Earnings Bea..
2REC Silicon - First quarter 2022 results
3Canopy Growth Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal year 2022 F..
4Musk sued by Twitter investors for stock 'manipulation' during takeover..
5Analyst recommendations: Boston Scientific, Dollar General, Dollar Tree..

HOT NEWS