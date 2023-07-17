Shares of technology companies gained as investors looked to take on more risk.

Microsoft reached an agreement with Sony to keep Activision Blizzard's popular Call of Duty series on Sony's PlayStation system if its $75 billion deal for Activision is completed. Sony confirmed a 10-year deal had been reached.

A key concern among regulators scrutinizing the deal has been whether the acquisition would harm competition in the global videogame industry, namely if Microsoft were to make Activision's games-including Call of Duty, one of the most popular series of all time-exclusive to its Xbox system.

The Biden administration's potential curbs on sales of advanced semiconductors to China could undermine huge new government investments in domestic chip-making, the U.S. chip-industry trade group said Monday.

"Allowing the industry to have continued access to the China market, the world's largest commercial market for commodity semiconductors, is important to avoid undermining the positive impact of this effort," the Semiconductor Industry Association, the Washington, D.C. industry body, said.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-17-23 1712ET