Shares of technology companies fell as Tesla's underwhelming report weighed on the sector.

Alphabet's Google merged its two main artificial-intelligence research units, a major reshuffling as tech companies jockey for leadership in an area quickly reshaping business. Google said the new unit, Google DeepMind, would combine the existing Brain and DeepMind research groups into one team.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing said revenue could fall as much as 16% in the three months to the end of June, as the weak global economy and high energy prices weigh on demand from customers.

Nokia posted a lower-than-expected first-quarter net profit and cautioned that it is seeing some early signs of the economic environment impacting customer spending.

04-20-23 1746ET