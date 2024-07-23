Technology shares were slightly lower after Alphabet unit Google's talks to acquire the cybersecurity startup Wiz for a planned $23 billion fell apart.

In an email to employees sent Monday and viewed by The Wall Street Journal, Wiz Chief Executive Assaf Rappaport said the company is now aiming for an initial public offering.

Spotify Technology shares surged 13% after the Swedish streaming giant posted record profits driven by successful cost-cutting measures and strong growth in its premium subscription business.

