Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Technology Shares Fall Amid Earnings -- Tech Roundup

10/27/2022 | 05:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies fell after a woeful earnings report from Facebook parent Meta Platforms stoked concerns about the Internet economy.

Meta lost more than one-fifth of its market value Thursday after it logged a decline in quarterly revenue and appealed for investor patience, warning the buildout of the metaverse was likely to weigh on earnings further.

Amazon.com shares fell ahead of the online megastore's earnings, amid concerns that Facebook and Google's mishaps reflected a broader slowdown in Internet spending.

Cryptocurrency miner Core Scientific, one of the world's largest bitcoin miners, warned it may seek bankruptcy protection as it contends with battles on two fronts from plunging bitcoin prices and spiking electricity costs.

After the closing bell, Intel posted a sharp drop in quarterly earnings, hurt by a rapidly shrinking market for personal computers that its chips go into.

Apple reported record revenue in the September quarter, continuing a pandemic-fueled streak that investors have watched closely amid sluggish demand for certain consumer goods.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 1712ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -3.05% 144.8 Delayed Quote.-14.21%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 2.10% 20580.8 End-of-day quote.-51.04%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 3.32% 20753.9 End-of-day quote.-56.52%
CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC. -78.13% 0.2209 Delayed Quote.-90.78%
INTEL CORPORATION -3.45% 26.27 Delayed Quote.-46.78%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -24.56% 97.94 Delayed Quote.-61.40%
Latest news "Economy"
05:28pU.S. orders families of government employees to depart Abuja, Nigeria
RE
05:28pINSTANT VIEW-Weak Amazon outlook another blow to tech-type growth shares
RE
05:28pApple cfo says total company revenue will decelerate in december…
RE
05:27pMacquarie Group's interim profit rises over 12%
RE
05:26pBrazil's Suzano reports third-quarter profit of $1.02 billion
RE
05:24pApple exec says digital advertising and gaming are areas where c…
RE
05:24pAmerican Airlines offers 19% pay increase to pilots in new contract - draft agreement
RE
05:19pApple says gross margin of 43.3% was september record…
RE
05:17pMexico's Bimbo beats Q3 estimates, driven by product price hikes
RE
05:15pBrazil central bank to roll over currency swaps expiring in December
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures climb on easing rate hike bets, Meta plunges on dismal outlook
2Investors punish Zuckerberg as costly metaverse pitch falls flat
3Analyst recommendations: HSBC, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Netflix, Tene..
4AIXTRON upgrades 2022 growth guidance based on strong order situation/ ..
5META : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS