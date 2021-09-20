Log in
Technology Shares Fall Amid Risk-Off Trade -- Tech Roundup

09/20/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
Shares of technology companies fell as investors shifted away from assets perceived as risky.

Thirteen companies are slated to make their debuts this week, according to IPO Boutique. The largest of those will be Freshworks, which makes a suite of cloud-based software services aimed primarily at small and midsize businesses. The company will sell about $969 million worth of shares at the top end of its recently raised price range. That would land Freshworks a market value around $9.7 billion.

Meanwhile, European cloud-services provider OVHcloud plans to launch a possible initial public offering, the company said, a deal that could value the business at more than $4.7 billion. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-21 1739ET

