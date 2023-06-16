Shares of technology companies slid as traders retreated from risk.

Intel plans to build a $4.6 billion semiconductor assembly and test facility in Poland, giving the country a coveted place in the chip giant's growing European production footprint and boosting Europe's efforts at becoming more self-sufficient in chip production.

Meanwhile, Micron Technology said it would invest about $600 million to expand production in the Chinese city of Xi'an, a move that comes about a month after Beijing blacklisted the memory-chip company.

Adobe shares rose after it posted better-than-expected financial results for its latest quarter and boosted its outlook for the full fiscal year, extending a rally which had already driven up the stock price 42% since mid-May.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-23 1751ET