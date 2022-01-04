Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Technology Shares Fall, Weighing on Broad Indexes -- Tech Roundup

01/04/2022 | 05:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies pulled back, weighing on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite.

Traders tend to pile into tech stocks when economic concerns mount, betting those shares can deliver growth. When the outlook brightens, they often rotate into companies that can harness themselves to a strong economy.

Among individual stocks, Apple shares fell about 1% after the company on Monday briefly touched $3 trillion in market value before closing below that threshold.

China has passed two new rules regulating technology companies' overseas activities and use of algorithms, marking the latest step by Beijing to rein in the country's massive internet sector. The country's top internet watchdog, the Cyberspace Administration of China, said it and several other authorities passed a revised version of the Cybersecurity Review Measure that will subject digital-platform operators with more than one million users to a cybersecurity review if they plan to list overseas. The administration also passed a rule regulating how tech companies use recommendation algorithms. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-22 1723ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49pExplainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety?
RE
05:48pU.S. reports nearly 1 million COVID-19 cases in a day, setting global record
RE
05:48pU.S. reports nearly 1 million COVID-19 cases in a day, setting global record
RE
05:46pCOVID-19 testing rules in UK to be relaxed to reduce staff shortages -The Telegraph
RE
05:40pIMF delays release of new forecast to Jan 25 to factor in COVID-19 developments
RE
05:39pNevada to join $26 bln opioid settlement with J&J, drug distributors
RE
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.03% to 90.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Lost 0.09% to $1.1289 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Gains 0.35% to $1.3529 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pBiden to speak 'truth,' honor law enforcement on Jan 6 anniversary -White House
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent to cut stake in Singapore tech group Sea
2Wall Street downplays worries in wishful start to 2022
3Nokia and Tele2 expand 5G partnership in the Baltics
4Wall Street pares risk-taking but stays bullish
5Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?

HOT NEWS