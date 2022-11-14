Technology Shares Fall as Fed Officials Discuss Rate Outlook -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies moved lower as investors digested fresh comments from Federal Reserve officials about the outlook for further interest-rate increases.

Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard signaled the central bank is likely to increase rates by 0.5 percentage point at its Dec. 13-14 gathering, following four consecutive increases of 0.75 percentage point.

Meawhile, Fed governor Christopher Waller said over the weekend that policy makers still had "a ways to go."

Amazon.com is set to lay off thousands of workers as the company continues a broad cost-cutting review led by Chief Executive Andy Jassy, a person familiar with the matter said.

The tech company's layoffs, which could begin as soon as this week, are targeted for corporate employees and could primarily affect Amazon's devices business, which includes its hit Alexa products, as well as human resources and retail, the person said.

Forty state attorneys general announced a $391.5 million settlement with Google over its location tracking practices for mobile and other devices. The attorneys general found that Alphabet's Google violated state consumer protection laws by misleading consumers about its location-data practices, tracking consumers even when their location history setting was turned off.

SoftBank Group shares fell after the Japanese technology investment company posted disappointing second-quarter results and failed to announce additional share buybacks.

