Shares of technology companies fell as investors shied away from risk.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's biggest contract chip maker, is pushing back on some of the conditions Washington has attached to chip-factory subsidies as it looks for up to $15 billion in government money. TSMC, which plans to invest $40 billion in two chip factories in Arizona, is concerned about rules that could require it to share profits from the factories and provide detailed information about operations, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

Meanwhile, shares in ASML Holding, a critical supplier to the global chip-making industry, fell after the company said it sees "mixed signals" on demand, despite improving profit and sales.

GlobalFoundries filed a lawsuit accusing IBM of misappropriating trade secrets. Filed in New York federal court, the suit alleges that IBM illegally disclosed GlobalFoundries' intellectual property to IBM's partners, including Intel and Japan's state-backed chip maker Rapidus, after IBM sold its chip business to GlobalFoundries in 2015.

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, visiting the country where the iPhone maker wants to expand both its manufacturing footprint and smartphone sales. After the market closed, IBM reported higher revenue and net income for the first quarter.

