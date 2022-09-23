Advanced search
Technology Shares Fall as Russia Remains in Focus -- Tech Roundup

09/23/2022 | 04:49pm EDT
Shares of technology companies moved lower as investors fled for the exits amid stubbornly high inflation and Russia's attempts to escalate the war in Ukraine.

A growing body of evidence suggests that pro-Russian hackers and online activists are working with the country's military intelligence agency, according to researchers at Google.

Western officials and security experts are interested in the possible Kremlin links because it would help explain Moscow's intentions both inside and outside Ukraine despite recent military setbacks that prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin this week to announce a mobilization push.

Over the past few months, Google's Mandiant cybersecurity group has observed apparent coordination between pro-Russian hacking groups-ostensibly comprising patriotic citizen hackers-and cyber break-ins by Russia's military intelligence agency, or GRU.

Meanwhile, Compute North Holdings, a data-center owner that houses bitcoin-mining rigs and blockchain companies, filed for bankruptcy protection after succumbing to a liquidity crisis driven by the collapse in cryptocurrency prices, rising costs for electricity and supply-chain issues.


Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 1648ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.40% 98.74 Delayed Quote.-30.87%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 4.87% 19717.7 End-of-day quote.-53.09%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 5.23% 19433.7 End-of-day quote.-59.29%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -5.05% 56.87 Delayed Quote.-17.84%
HOT NEWS