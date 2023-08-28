Shares of technology companies climbed amid more buzz around AI technology.

OpenAI is launching a business version of its ChatGPT tool, putting the artificial-intelligence startup in direct competition with its largest backer and partner, Microsoft.

ChatGPT Enterprise, unveiled on Monday, is tailored to help employees learn new concepts or skills such as coding and to analyze internal corporate data, OpenAI's chief operating officer, Brad Lightcap, said.

In deal news, BYD Electronic plans to buy NYSE-listed Jabil's mobile-electronics manufacturing business for nearly $2.2 billion to expand its smartphone components footprint.

