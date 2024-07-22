Technology shares rose behind a gain in Nvidia as a Wall Street analyst said that the bull case remains in place for Nvidia stock, despite its recent volatility.

The CrowdStrike glitch that caused outages for millions of users of Microsoft Windows devices last week continued to roil industries. Around 8.5 million devices were impacted by the outage, CrowdStrike said in a statement, adding that it had brought a significant number back online.

Warning customers that bad actors were trying to exploit the event, the company said it had identified a malicious file being sent around by hackers posing as a 'quick fix' to the problem. A file named "crowdstrike-hotfix.zip" was being distributed that included malware enabling hackers to remotely control or monitor a user's device, CrowdStrike said in a blog post.

