Technology Shares Move Higher Amid Election Fervor -- Tech Roundup

Technology shares were higher on Election Day.
Shares of cloud-computing firm Arista Networks surged 15% after it raised its outlook for fourth-quarter revenue.
Lenovo Group said its smartphone business, which has been the company's hardest-hit segment amid the pandemic, is on the verge of returning to profitability. "It's very close to break-even now," Lenovo's chief executive, Yang Yuanqing, told The Wall Street Journal, after the firm posted earnings for its fiscal second quarter. Lenovo said its net profit jumped 53%, supported by the continued demand boom for personal computers amid rising digitization of work, education and entertainment since the coronavirus pandemic.
