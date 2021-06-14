Log in
Technology Shares Move Higher in Shift to Growth Stocks -- Tech Roundup

06/14/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
Shares of technology companies were higher as investors continued to rotate back into the growth trade, pushing the Nasdaq Composite Index up a sixth session out of the last seven.

The renewed interest in tech and other growth stocks had coincided with a pullback in bond yields last week.

The Justice Department will bolster its procedures for obtaining records from members of Congress, Attorney General Merrick Garland said, after it emerged that the agency during the Trump administration secretly seized data on the communications of Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee. The move comes days after Democrats on the committee said they had learned that records from members and staff were seized by the Justice Department under former President Donald Trump in an apparent search for the source of leaks of sensitive information to the news media.

Apple told committee officials last month that the Justice Department had served grand-jury subpoenas on the tech giant in February 2018, when Mr. Trump had complained about leaks related to contacts between Russia and figures in his 2016 election campaign and then-special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into those ties.

Meanwhile the U.S. government is ratcheting up pressure on Beijing's 5G ambitions overseas, offering financial incentives and other enticements to countries willing to shun Chinese-made telecom gear. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-21 1740ET

HOT NEWS