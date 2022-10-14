Technology Shares Move Lower - Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell to close out a volatile week.

Across the U.S. and beyond, companies, governments and households that bulked up on computers during the pandemic are drastically scaling back.

PC and chip makers say the market slump is hitting their results, often harder than expected.

Cloud-computing company Nutanix is exploring a sale after receiving takeover interest, according to people familiar with the matter. The company is expected to target private-equity and industry players, the people said.

Meanwhile, shares of Geneva-based banking software company Temenos plunged after third-quarter earnings and revenue came in below analysts' expectations as banks delayed signing deals amid looming recession risks.

