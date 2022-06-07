Log in
Technology Shares Rise Amid Economic Optimism -- Tech Roundup

06/07/2022 | 05:47pm EDT
Shares of technology companies gained as investors continued to assess the outlook for inflation and economic growth.

Facebook is shifting its artificial-intelligence development out of central research labs and into its product groups, a move aimed at accelerating the technology's adoption as it pushes for faster growth. The move breaks with recent practice at many companies, including Facebook, which concentrated AI research efforts in centralized hubs.

Meta Platforms, the social media giant's parent company, announced plans last week to go the other way -- decentralizing how it develops advanced AI and machine learning tools.

Sales of Apple products that use the company's proprietary Lightning charger port would be banned in the European Union under a deal lawmakers agreed Tuesday, aiming to set a common charging standard for mobile phones and other portable electronic devices, and potentially hitting the U.S. tech giant in one of its biggest markets. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-22 1746ET

