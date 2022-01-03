Technology Shares Rise as Apple Sets New Record -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies climbed as one sector giant continued to set new records.

Apple became the first U.S. company to reach $3 trillion in market value, the latest milestone in a pandemic-era surge that carried shares of the iPhone maker and other large technology companies to unprecedented highs.

Meanwhile, India's antitrust watchdog ordered an investigation into how Apple runs its App Store, becoming the most recent country to take aim at the U.S. technology giant.

LG Energy Solution, one of the world's largest makers of batteries for electric vehicles, started taking investor orders for a share sale that could raise as much as $10.8 billion. The offering is on course to be comfortably the largest-ever listing in South Korea, highlighting how investors have embraced key suppliers to the EV industry, as well as electric-car makers themselves, such as Tesla and China's NIO.

