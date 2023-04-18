Shares of technology companies climbed with earnings in focus.

Ericsson posted a smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter net profit but cautioned that the operating environment will remain choppy in 2023, with poor visibility as operators remain cautious with spending plans and continue to adjust inventories.

Apple opened its first retail store in India, with Chief Executive Tim Cook celebrating the launch in person, as the company ramps up efforts to diversify its supply chain and boost smartphone sales in the world's most populous country.

