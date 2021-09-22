Log in
Technology Shares Rise as Fed Looks to Reverse Stimulus -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose as the Federal Reserve laid out a path to reverse pandemic stimulus programs.

Epic Games Chief Executive Tim Sweeney said that Apple told the maker of "Fortnite" that its ability to release software on Apple platforms won't be reinstated until its litigation against the iPhone-maker is resolved. Apple declined to comment.

Shares of Adobe declined even after the software company reported higher profit and record revenue in the latest period. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-22-21 1736ET

