Shares of technology companies climbed as earnings from Intel helped pushed the sector higher.

Intel shares traded near a one-year high as the company's PC and data-center sales for the second quarter beat expectations. The chip maker also forecast new demand from the artificial-intelligence boom.

Shares of Palantir Technologies surged after a Wedbush analyst described the company as "the Messi of AI on the golden track to success" after initiating coverage on the software maker with an outperform rating.

