Technology Shares Rise in Choppy Trading -- Tech Roundup

12/29/2021 | 05:15pm EST
Shares of technology companies ended the day higher amid choppy trading.

Movements this week have been exacerbated by lower-than-average trading volumes due to the holiday season. Trading volumes reached the lowest level all year on Tuesday, according to a composite metric that includes the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq.

Elon Musk has exercised the final batch of a package of vested Tesla stock options that have underpinned several weeks of share dealings by the chief executive. Mr. Musk on Tuesday converted more than 1.5 million options due to expire in August 2022 into stock and sold more than 934,000 shares to cover associated taxes, according to regulatory filings.

The Tesla boss has now exercised more than 22.8 million stock options since the transactions began last month. That total represents all of the vested options that would have expired next year, which Mr. Musk earned under a 2012 compensation package.

China's SenseTime has overcome headwinds to go public. The Chinese artificial intelligence company said Wednesday that it raised around $700 million from its initial public offering, at the low end of the price range. The company was forced to delay its IPO earlier this month after the U.S. government added SenseTime to an investment blacklist, alleging that the company's facial-recognition technology was used in the oppression of mainly Muslim ethnic minorities in China's Xinjiang region.

Federal regulators have delayed the release of an environmental review of SpaceX's plan to launch a new rocket from Texas by two months.

One of the reasons? Too many comments from the public. The Federal Aviation Administration said it received more than 18,000 public messages on the project, causing it to push back the release of its environmental review from Dec. 31 to Feb. 28.

The agency said SpaceX is working on responses to the comments.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-21 1714ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ COMP. -0.10% 15766.216275 Real-time Quote.22.45%
TESLA, INC. -0.21% 1086.19 Delayed Quote.54.25%
HOT NEWS