Technology Shares Sink Amid Flight From Risk -- Tech Roundup

06/10/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
Shares of technology companies tumbled as investors shifted into less risky areas of the market.

The U.K.'s competition regulator wants to investigate market power it says Apple and Alphabet's Google exert over some mobile-device software, ramping up global antitrust scrutiny of the largest U.S. technology companies. The Competition and Markets Authority said it intends to initiate so-called market investigations into how the companies control web browsers for mobile devices, as well as complaints that Apple restricts cloud gaming on its devices.

Under U.K. rules, market investigations can lead to binding orders to change practices, but no fines.

DocuSign shares tumbled after the e-signature software developer said that its growth slowed in the first quarter and that it is scaling back its hiring plans. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1741ET

