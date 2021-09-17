Log in
Technology Shares Sink Amid Growth Concerns -- Tech Roundup

09/17/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
Shares of technology companies sank amid concerns about economic growth.

The Biden administration is preparing an array of actions, including sanctions, to make it harder for hackers to use digital currency to profit from ransomware attacks, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The government hopes to choke off access to a form of payment that has supported a booming criminal industry and a rising national security threat.

The Treasury Department plans to impose the sanctions as soon as next week, the people said, and will issue fresh guidance to businesses on the risks associated with facilitating ransomware payments, including fines and other penalties. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-17-21 1723ET

