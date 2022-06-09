Technology Shares Sink Amid Risk-Off Trade -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies sank as investors moved out of sectors perceived as risky.

Intel is adjusting some near-term spending plans, joining other tech companies in reassessing priorities amid global economic uncertainty. As part of its spending adjustments, the U.S. semiconductor powerhouse is imposing a temporary hiring freeze at its Client Computing Group as it assesses priorities, a person familiar with the matter said.

Chips with the tiniest transistors and highest performance had largely escaped the drought that has hit the auto industry and other electronics. Now, problems ranging from production hitches to a shortage of manufacturing equipment have raised concerns over the ability of the world's two highest-end chip manufacturers to meet delivery promises to customers.

Microsoft is rolling out a Netflix-like app on Samsung smart TVs that will allow users to play Xbox games without a console, in a push to increase subscribers of its videogame streaming service. Separately, Microsoft said it would start to disclose salary ranges for all job postings in the U.S., becoming one of the first major employers to take such a step amid new requirements from some local officials for pay transparency.

