Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Technology Shares Sink Amid Risk-Off Trade -- Tech Roundup

06/09/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies sank as investors moved out of sectors perceived as risky.

Intel is adjusting some near-term spending plans, joining other tech companies in reassessing priorities amid global economic uncertainty. As part of its spending adjustments, the U.S. semiconductor powerhouse is imposing a temporary hiring freeze at its Client Computing Group as it assesses priorities, a person familiar with the matter said.

Chips with the tiniest transistors and highest performance had largely escaped the drought that has hit the auto industry and other electronics. Now, problems ranging from production hitches to a shortage of manufacturing equipment have raised concerns over the ability of the world's two highest-end chip manufacturers to meet delivery promises to customers.

Microsoft is rolling out a Netflix-like app on Samsung smart TVs that will allow users to play Xbox games without a console, in a push to increase subscribers of its videogame streaming service. Separately, Microsoft said it would start to disclose salary ranges for all job postings in the U.S., becoming one of the first major employers to take such a step amid new requirements from some local officials for pay transparency. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-22 1745ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pCommunications Services Shares Move Lower -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:51pU.S. official sees moderation in goods and services inflation in months ahead
RE
05:46pTechnology Shares Sink Amid Risk-Off Trade -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:43pFinancial Shares Tumble as Investors Watch Central Bank Moves -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.58% to 96.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Lost 0.93% to $1.0619 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pSterling Lost 0.34% to $1.2495 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pDollar Gains 0.08% to 134.37 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pU.s. fda advisers vote unanimously that benefits of bluebird bio…
RE
05:38pN.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: HubSpot, Target, Tesla, 3M, MongoDB...
2MICROSOFT CORP : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
3Digital Value S p A : June 8, 2022 – Digital Value announces the ..
4Futures rebound as Tesla, other growth stocks gain
5Brazil's Eletrobras may become force for energy transition after priva..

HOT NEWS