Technology shares pulled back after the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge came in as expected.

STMicroelectronics is planning a new chip-manufacturing plant in Italy for an investment of about 5 billion euros ($5.42 billion) that will come with some state support, as the chip maker jockeys for position in the semiconductor market's recovery.

Google is refining the use of artificial-intelligence overviews in response to search queries after some odd results, weeks after it started rolling out AI-powered answers to U.S. users.

PC and server maker Dell posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue but is facing pressure on margins. Its shares dropped sharply.

Shares of data-platform company MongoDB plunge after it slashed its outlook after a slower-than-expected start to the year.

