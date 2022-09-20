Advanced search
Technology Shares Slip as Market Eyes Rates -- Tech Roundup

09/20/2022 | 05:05pm EDT
Shares of technology companies slipped as all eyes were on the Fed, which is beginning a two-day policy meeting.

Tencent is looking into shedding more of its huge investment portfolio as the Chinese social-media and videogame company tries to fund a series of share buybacks and refocus its growth strategy, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple will hike prices on apps and in-app purchases in Europe and a number of other countries next month, the company said late Monday. It's likely the strong dollar and weak euro are behind the move.

Uber Technologies said it was a victim of a hack by a group called Lapsus$, saying it gained access to the company's internal systems and posted messages, including a graphic image, to employees.

Business-software provider Salesforce is launching a marketplace for carbon credits that it says will tackle transparency and quality issues in the fast-growing field.


Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-22 1704ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.57% 156.9 Delayed Quote.-13.00%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.67% 0.6688 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.60% 1.1376 Delayed Quote.-15.48%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.97% 0.7477 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.57% 0.9974 Delayed Quote.-11.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.08% 0.012539 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.11% 0.5899 Delayed Quote.-12.31%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. -1.98% 149.8 Delayed Quote.-39.86%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.52% 293.4 Delayed Quote.-36.73%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 0.00% 31.49 Delayed Quote.-24.90%
