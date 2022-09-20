Technology Shares Slip as Market Eyes Rates -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies slipped as all eyes were on the Fed, which is beginning a two-day policy meeting.

Tencent is looking into shedding more of its huge investment portfolio as the Chinese social-media and videogame company tries to fund a series of share buybacks and refocus its growth strategy, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple will hike prices on apps and in-app purchases in Europe and a number of other countries next month, the company said late Monday. It's likely the strong dollar and weak euro are behind the move.

Uber Technologies said it was a victim of a hack by a group called Lapsus$, saying it gained access to the company's internal systems and posted messages, including a graphic image, to employees.

Business-software provider Salesforce is launching a marketplace for carbon credits that it says will tackle transparency and quality issues in the fast-growing field.

