Shares of technology companies ended nearly flat even as semiconductor stocks dragged the sector lower after South Korea announced plans for the world's largest chip-making complex.

Samsung Electronics will invest $228 billion in five new factories in Yongin, South Korea, by 2042 as countries worldwide seek to boost chip production.

Foxconn Technology Group, one of Apple's biggest suppliers, said it would rely less on China as a source of revenue as it diversifies production sites to strengthen supply-chain resilience.

The company behind the viral chatbot ChatGPT launched a new version of its artificial intelligence technology on Tuesday, saying it was more powerful and predictable than previous versions and capable of analyzing images and handling much larger blocks of text.

