Technology and Workforce Organizations Unite to Pathway More Women, Women of Color and Women Returning To The Workforce Into Tech Jobs

Women Tech Talent Pipeline Alliance to provide resources, support and opportunities for tech careers

As the economy slows under the COVID-19 pandemic, the Women Tech Council (WTC), a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in technology, is strengthening the workforce and technology economy by joining other key organizations to launch the Women Tech Talent Pipeline Alliance. The alliance will focus on programs that create activation into technology and STEM careers for women of color, moms and women returning to the workforce, refugees and immigrants.

“With the pandemic impacting women significantly more than men in the workforce, it has never been more important to focus on increasing the number of women in tech,” said Cydni Tetro, president of WTC. “By uniting these organizations to expand the talent pipeline and include more of these women, we will change the trajectories of their careers and families, strengthen our economy, and increase the impact of women in tech at this critical time.”

The Alliance brings together WTC, the Governor's Office of Economic Development, Code in Color, Latinas in Tech Utah (LiT), the Department of Workforce Services, United Way and RizeNext Tech-Moms. Together, these organizations will increase access to resources and opportunities, and provide support through role models and mentors for more women, especially women of color and women returning to the workforce. Ultimately, adding these women to the technology workforce will positively impact them and their families, provide tech companies needed talent and bolster the long-term health and growth of the economy.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this exciting initiative to bring women in the technology workforce,” said Mary Cardon, director of the Utah Industry and Innovation Center at the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. “The Alliance will help our state become stronger and more diverse and allow women and the companies they work for to reach their highest potential.”

“It’s imperative that the tech industry continue to make strides toward a more equitable and inclusive industry, and I am pleased to take this important step toward change alongside Women Tech Council, Latinas In Tech Utah and other phenomenal organizations,” said Karen Rodriguez La Paz, founder and CEO of Code In Color. “By banding together, we will enter a new chapter of transformational growth, leadership and change, and continue to bring education and financial wealth to the black and brown women who rightfully deserve a seat at the table.”

"At LiT, our mission is to connect, support and empower Latina women working in tech. This alliance with Women Tech Council, Code in Color, RizeNext Tech-Moms and other great organizations is going to help us bridge the gap and break the stigma of Latina women working in the tech ecosystem," said Donnaly Crull, chair of the Latinas in Tech Utah Chapter. "With a larger pool of resources to offer to our community, such as education through mentorship, community connections and the ability to access a wide network of potential career opportunities, we can empower more Latina women into the tech workforce. Our team is ready to get the work started.”

"As part of our Department of Labor Apprenticeship State Expansion grant, Workforce Services seeks to diversify the candidate pool for apprentices in tech to include women, veterans and people of color. We believe that being part of this alliance and leveraging the efforts and resources of these great partners will help us to meet these diversity goals and will begin to change the landscape of what Utah's tech workforce looks like, while meeting the demand of the business community," said Melisa Stark, Commissioner of Apprenticeship Programs.

"United Way of Utah County is thrilled to be a part of this Alliance to strengthen and increase access to technology in our community," said Bill Hulterstrom, president and CEO of United Way of Utah County. "United Way sees digital inclusion as a way to elevate our community. Providing technology education and access to equipment creates community members who are active participants in our economy and our health and education systems."

“At RizeNext, our Tech-Moms program fills an untapped resource in the talent pipeline that is currently underserved in Utah and nationally,” said Trina Limpert, founder and CEO of RizeNext. “By joining this Alliance, we can continue to build upon our work and our partners’ shared vision and efforts to bring more women into the tech industry.”

About Women Tech Council:

Founded in 2007, the Women Tech Council (WTC) focuses on the economic impact of women in driving growth for the technology sector. WTC builds programs that amplify and create tech talent to support more women in technology careers from high school to the board room. Through these programs, WTC offers mentoring, visibility, opportunities and networking to more than 10,000 women and men working in technology, has activated more than 17,000 girls to pursue STEM fields, and helps organizations create business environments focused on high performance, not just diversity, where men and women can succeed. These efforts propel individual careers and the talent pipeline by ensuring a strong, diverse, and entrepreneurial technology workforce.

For more information on Women Tech Council, visit: www.womentechcouncil.org.

