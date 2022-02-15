Technoprobe shares make gains after listing in Milan

MILAN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian microelectronics
company Technoprobe rose on their stock market debut
in Milan on Tuesday after an initial public offering that valued
the company at 3.4 billion euros ($3.8 billion).
The shares traded 8% higher at 6.15 euros by 0820 GMT,
having been priced at 5.70 euros in the IPO, towards the lower
end of the initial range of 5.40-6.30 euros.
Technoprobe, one of the world's largest manufacturer of
so-called probe cards used for testing chips, has joined
Euronext Growth Milan (EGM), a market dedicated to small and
medium enterprises, which has a more flexible admission process
compared with the main market.
The choice of this market was surprising since the average
size of the companies listed on EGM is much smaller. Technoprobe
will count for roughly a third of the index.
The familiy-controlled group has chosen the EGM market to
speed up the listing process and plans to move to the main
market in 18-24 months after the listing, two sources have
previously said.
($1 = 0.8824 euros)
(Editing by Keith Weir; editing by Agnieszka Flak)