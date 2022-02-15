Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Technoprobe shares make gains after listing in Milan

02/15/2022 | 03:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian microelectronics company Technoprobe rose on their stock market debut in Milan on Tuesday after an initial public offering that valued the company at 3.4 billion euros ($3.8 billion).

The shares traded 8% higher at 6.15 euros by 0820 GMT, having been priced at 5.70 euros in the IPO, towards the lower end of the initial range of 5.40-6.30 euros.

Technoprobe, one of the world's largest manufacturer of so-called probe cards used for testing chips, has joined Euronext Growth Milan (EGM), a market dedicated to small and medium enterprises, which has a more flexible admission process compared with the main market.

The choice of this market was surprising since the average size of the companies listed on EGM is much smaller. Technoprobe will count for roughly a third of the index.

The familiy-controlled group has chosen the EGM market to speed up the listing process and plans to move to the main market in 18-24 months after the listing, two sources have previously said. ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Editing by Keith Weir; editing by Agnieszka Flak)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:41aUK stocks recover after sharp losses; Astrazeneca shines
RE
03:40aIndia bans 54 more Chinese apps over security concerns
RE
03:40aEuro zone bond yields edge up as markets focus on Ukraine
RE
03:34aDutch economy grew 0.9% in Q4 amid surging COVID-19 cases
RE
03:34aElephant tusk DNA sleuthing reveals ivory trafficking networks
RE
03:32aChina's onshore yuan finishes domestic trading session at 6.3475…
RE
03:31aTechnoprobe shares make gains after listing in Milan
RE
03:28aGold near 8-month high as Russia-Ukraine tensions boost appeal
RE
03:24aGlencore sets aside $1.5 billion for probes, announces shareholder payout
RE
03:23aJapan pm kishida held telephone talks with eu's von der leyen -…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia stocks slip on Ukraine risk, gold at 8-month high
2Some big investors loaded up on Peloton as stock tumbled
3Buffett's Berkshire bought Activision shares before Microsoft takeover
4Ukraine president calls for 'day of unity' for Feb. 16, day some believ..
5DELIVERY HERO : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS