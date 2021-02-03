Techstars : Los Angeles Accelerator Appoints Matt Kozlov as Techstars : LA Managing Director

Longstanding Techstars leader assumes new role in LA’s thriving startup and tech community

Techstars, the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed, today announced the appointment of Matt Kozlov as the new Managing Director of the Techstars Los Angeles Accelerator. Kozlov brings with him more than five years of investment experience and a deep understanding of the startup environment in the Los Angeles market.

“I’m humbled to have the opportunity each day to support incredible founders who are solving some of humanity’s greatest challenges,” said Kozlov. “As I begin this new role, my goal is to continue to leverage my experience to help generate opportunities for future Techstars LA companies to make meaningful, long-term impact.”

Kozlov has been an influential part of the Techstars network for many years; most recently serving as Managing Director of the Techstars Starburst Space Accelerator and previously, Managing Director of the Techstars Healthcare Accelerator in partnership with Cedars-Sinai. To date, Kozlov’s efforts have helped approximately 50 rapidly growing companies across the healthcare, aerospace and defense industries.

“I’m thrilled by the selection of Matt as the new Managing Director for Techstars LA,” said Anna Barber, former Managing Director, Techstars LA, who stepped down from the role in November to join venture firm M13 as Partner. “He is a talented investor and longstanding leader in LA’s Techstars community, and has been an essential and valued mentor for the program for the past four years. He embodies the Techstars values of #givefirst and I have every confidence that he is the right leader to continue building on what we’ve established in the LA community.”

Now in its fifth year, the Techstars Los Angeles Accelerator focuses on supporting innovation at the center of one of the country's most diverse and thriving startup ecosystems. Collectively, the 40 alumni companies who have participated in the three-month program over the past four years have raised over $126 million and have a combined market cap of $328.6 million.

“Techstars LA plays a critical role in the Los Angeles tech ecosystem as the premier startup accelerator, providing valuable mentorship and funding for dozens of companies a year,” said Spencer Rascoff, Chair of dot.LA and Los Angeles angel investor. “I’m very excited that Matt will be the new Managing Director of Techstars LA. He brings extensive experience in healthcare and aerospace investing and has been an incredible mentor and leader to the companies of the Techstars Starburst Space Accelerator over the last several years.”

Notable Techstars Los Angeles alumni include the likes of Slingshot Aerospace, Dash Shipping, Fernish, and Stackin’. Techstars LA will kick off this July for it’s 13-week program. Applications for the 2021 program are open now through April 11. For more information, visit techstars.com/accelerators/los-angeles.

