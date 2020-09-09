Tectonic Gold Plc - Equity fundraising to fund drilling campaign

9 September 2020

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

(“Tectonic Gold” or the “Company”)

Equity fundraising to fund drilling campaign

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU.PL) is pleased to announce the completion of a capital raise to fund follow up drilling at the Company’s Specimen Hill gold project in Queensland. Australia. The raise was managed by VSA Capital and supported by existing shareholders and new high net worth investors.

£402,800 raised at 0.275p per share to fund ten-hole drilling program in October 2020

Attaching one-for-one “Drill Warrants” at 0.7p

Program targeting extensions identified by the successful 2019 drilling campaign (intersections up to 35g.t Au) at Specimen Hill

New discovery “Southern Copper” (surface samples up to 16% Cu and 9g.t Au)

Rio Tinto Plc acquired neighbouring tenement in March 2020

Pure play Australian gold focus following sale of Diamond and Mineral Sands projects

Directors taking 100% of accrued remuneration in options

The capital raise has been undertaken by way of a subscription, issuing 146,472,721 shares at a price of 0.275p (the “Subscription Shares”) to raise gross proceeds of £402,800. Application will be made for the Subscription Shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and this is expected to occur on 16 September 2020. Following Admission, Tectonic will have a total of 844,035,467 shares in issue.

The holders of each Subscription Share will receive a warrant on a one-for-one basis whereby each warrant will entitle the holder to subscribe for a new Ordinary share at 0.7p per share at any time prior to the expiry of 30 days after the Company publishes the results of its drilling programme (the “Drill Warrants”). The Drill Warrants, will be non transferable.

The Company will execute a ten-hole drilling campaign in October to follow up on the successful 2019 drilling program. Every hole in the 2019 program intersected gold mineralisation, confirming the Company’s targeting methodology. From this, 2,700m of core was analysed in order to understand the Specimen Hill gold system in detail. In conjunction with independent experts and CODES, the Centre for Ore Deposit and Earth Sciences, Australia’s leading exploration research organisation, results from the 2019 program were analysed to develop a follow up drilling program targeting the high grade feeder zones for the Specimen Hill system. In addition to this program the company will drill two initial test holes at Mt Cassidy and the new Southern Copper discovery.

Following bush fires last summer clearing the vegetation south of Specimen Hill for the first time in generations, the Tectonic field team identified high-grade copper gold mineralisation (16% Cu and 9g.t Au) at surface, adjacent to the Specimen Hill core project area. The high copper grade discovery is timely as Rio Tinto Plc, secured a large tenement directly adjacent to Tectonic in March 2020. Rio follows gold majors Newcrest, Evolution and Anglo Gold into the region, confirming its continued prospectively for world class gold and copper deposits.

Tectonic plans two initial holes into the Mt Cassidy discovery to the north of Specimen Hill in the October program. Mt Cassidy lies along the same structure as Mt Morgan and has been confirmed as a lookalike with the same age and mineralisation style. Mt Morgan is Australia’s most famous historic mine and produced over 8M oz gold and 387,000 tons of copper. Mt Cassidy was identified by Tectonic utilising advanced geophysical and geochemical testing to map the system under cover. Samples of +30g.t Au have been assayed, making this a very promising follow up project behind Specimen Hill.

The objective of the 2020 campaign is to progress the project pipeline further towards collaboration discussions with one of the large neighbouring mining companies. The corporate objective is to repeat the success of other Australian explorer/developers such as Greatland Gold (AIM:GGP – 75x in 3 years) and Gold Road (ASX:GOR $1.4bn Mkt Cap.)

Earlier in the year Tectonic completed the divestment to Kazera Global (AIM:KZG) of its non-core Diamond and Mineral Sands assets to focus on Australian Gold. The Company has retained a non-diluting 10% interest and is pleased with the progress Kazera has made bringing the diamond project into production. The Company will selectively divest further non-core holdings to provide additional funding for gold exploration.

The Company’s directors and executive have elected to forgo cash payment of fees and will be taking all accrued remuneration in options. 65.5 million options with a strike price of 0.275p and having a notional face value of £180,000 will be issued. The options will only vest after the share price has remained above 1p for 30 consecutive days.

About Tectonic Gold:

Tectonic Gold is a specialist gold exploration company, focused on the identification and delineation of large-scale, multimillion-ounce Intrusion Related Gold System (“IRGS”) assets. Tectonic Gold holds a number of gold discoveries in Eastern Australia, a prolific gold region that is home to Australia’s largest gold production companies including Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining.

Mr. Brett Boynton, Managing Director – Tectonic Gold Plc

“We are very encouraged by the market response to Australian gold exploration over the last six months and with our well-supported raise completed we are looking forward to getting back into the field. The bush fires last summer and restricted travel due to COVID has been frustrating for us as we have seen so many of our peers charging ahead. The silver lining to this has been a new high-grade discovery at Southern Copper and seeing one of the world’s largest copper porphyry miners, Rio Tinto, move in right next-door. We know when the big guys arrive that a region is maturing and for pioneers like us, the opportunities really open up.

I am also very pleased to have my fellow Directors electing to take their accrued remuneration in options showing that we are all fully aligned with shareholders. Tectonic and Signature Gold before it have been quietly and methodically working these assets for over ten years. We have had significant support from the Australian Government over this time developing and testing exploration capabilities. We have made steady progress each year and are now very excited to have what we hope will be a transformational campaign season funded and ready to go. We look forward to updating the market on progress later in the month”.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc

Brett Boynton

Sam Quinn

www.tectonicgold.com

@tectonic_gold +61 2 9241 7665 Financial Adviser, Corporate Adviser and Broker

VSA Capital Limited

Andrew Raca – Corporate Finance

Andrew Monk – Corporate Broking +44 20 3005 5004

Ends

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.