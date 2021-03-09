Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tectonic Gold Plc - Exercise of warrants and issue of equity

03/09/2021 | 03:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

9 March 2021

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

(“Tectonic Gold” or the “Company”)

Exercise of warrants and issue of equity

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) announces that the Company has made an application to the Aquis Stock Exchange for the admission to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market (“Admission”) of 1,818,181 new ordinary shares of £0.01 in the capital of the Company (“New Ordinary Shares”).

The New Ordinary Shares are issued pursuant to the exercise of warrants to subscribe for new Ordinary Shares at a price of 0.7p per Ordinary Share, generating proceeds of £12,727.27 for the Company.  The warrants were issued as part of the subscription of new Ordinary Shares completed in September 2020.

The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company’s existing ordinary shares and Admission is expected to become effective on 12 March 2021.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission of the 1,818,181 New Ordinary Shares on 12 March 2021, the Company’s enlarged issued share capital will comprise of 847,671,829 ordinary shares, each with voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com
@tectonic_gold		 +61 2 9241 7665
Aquis Stock Exchange Corporate Adviser and Broker
VSA Capital Limited
Andrew Raca – Corporate Finance
Andrew Monk – Corporate Broking
+44 20 3005 5004

Ends


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:55aHUBER+SUHNER  : achieves a solid result
PU
03:55aCHINA LONGYUAN POWER  : Announcement - power generation for february 2021
PU
03:55aYUEXIU TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE  : 2020 annual results announcement
PU
03:55aSOLTEQ OYJ  : Statement of Non-Financial Information 2020
PU
03:54aDollar reigns supreme on yields, recovery advantage
RE
03:54aDollar steps back from 3-1/2 month highs as yields stabilise
RE
03:53aInternational trade in goods (change of ownership) - January 2021
PU
03:53aSUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY  : Voluntary announcement - shipment volume for feburary 2021
PU
03:53aSOLTEQ OYJ  : Plc's Annual Report 2020 has been published
PU
03:52aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING  : February exports up again, outlook good on chip demand
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ