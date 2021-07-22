Tectonic Therapeutic : Appoints Marcella Ruddy, MD as Chief Medical Officer

Tectonic Therapeutic, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company transforming the discovery of novel G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCR)-targeted therapies, today announced that Dr. Marcella (“Marcie”) Ruddy, MD has been appointed Chief Medical Officer.

“Marcie is a recognized leader in the clinical development of novel therapeutics with experience across a broad range of indications,” said Alise Reicin, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tectonic Therapeutic. “Her deep experience in all stages of drug development as well as her demonstrated expertise in building and leading clinical development teams will be invaluable as Tectonic prepares to nominate a first drug development candidate for clinical studies. We are incredibly fortunate to have her join the Tectonic leadership team.”

Dr. Ruddy has over 15 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry with extensive translational and early development as well as late stage drug development experience and has worked across a number of therapeutic modalities including small molecules, antibodies and RNAi. Prior to joining Tectonic, she oversaw the development pipeline in immunology and inflammation as Vice President, Global Program Direction for Immunology/Inflammation at Regeneron and was the program leader for Dupixent through numerous approvals and initiations of many phase 3 programs in the US and worldwide. Before Regeneron, Dr. Ruddy held clinical leadership positions at Alnylam, EMD Serono and Merck Research labs where she oversaw the early clinical development of programs across multiple therapeutic areas including inflammation, respiratory, muscle, metabolic and rare diseases. Dr. Ruddy is a board-certified pulmonologist who previously held a staff position in the Pulmonary Division at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston where she was the Director of the Adult Cystic Fibrosis Center as well as a member of the Partner’s Asthma Center. She earned her undergraduate degree at Princeton University, her MD/MA from Washington University in St. Louis and completed her pulmonary critical care fellowship at Harvard Medical School/Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

“Targeting GPCRs with biologics is an exciting and innovative way to address the most difficult, previously undruggable receptors in the class in order to develop new treatments in a wide range of potential indications,” said Dr. Ruddy. “The company’s GEODe platform represents a novel approach to drug discovery, and I am excited to spearhead the company’s clinical strategy to bring new therapeutics to patients. I look forward to working with the Tectonic team to identify our first development candidate to bring into the clinic.”

About Tectonic Therapeutic

Tectonic, co-founded by Andrew Kruse and Tim Springer of Harvard Medical School, is transforming the discovery of antibodies and other biologic drugs targeting G-protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) to develop novel therapies for patients inadequately served by current treatments. With our proprietary GEODe platform, we aim to unlock the therapeutic utility of the most difficult receptors in the class, to date considered undruggable with small molecules. For more information, please visit www.tectonictx.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005227/en/