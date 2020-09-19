Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ted Cruz : Sen. Cruz Applauds the Trump Administration for Enforcing Snapback Sanctions on Iran, Finalizing End of Iran Deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/19/2020 | 10:40pm EDT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued the following statement after the Trump administration issued new sanctions on Iran and amid reports that the United States is issuing an executive order locking in snapback sanctions in UN Security Council Resolution 2331, restoring all international sanctions on Iran and preventing the United Nations Arms embargo on Iran from expiring in October:

'I applaud the Trump administration for taking these important steps to lock in the snapback mechanism, effective tonight, putting the final nail in the coffin of the catastrophic Obama-Biden Iran nuclear deal and restoring all international sanctions on Iran - including the arms embargo. Had President Trump not taken this step, the arms embargo on Iran would have been lifted in just a few short weeks, and then after that the ballistic missile ban, allowing Iran to build an unlimited civilian nuclear program endorsed by the U.N.

'Just last month, the Trump administration presented a resolution at the U.N. to extend the arms embargo that was opposed by China and Russia, with our European allies refusing to take sides. Because of European fecklessness, we were left with no choice: we needed to invoke the snapback mechanism in order to prevent Iran from obtaining weapons from China and Russia. Invoking the snapback mechanism - built into the Iran deal specifically so that the United States could at any time unilaterally determine that Iran has violated the deal and force a restoration of sanctions, including the arms embargo - was a necessary step the Trump administration had to take to prevent Iran from accumulating weapons and building its nuclear program. Tonight, the Trump administration is taking action to definitively counter Iran's aggression.'

READ: We Can, Should, and Will Invoke UN Snapback on Iran to End Iran Deal

Sen. Cruz has led the fight against the Iran Nuclear Deal since it was first negotiated, and has repeatedly led calls to invoke the snapback mechanism, including most recently after our European allies fecklessly refused to stand with the U.S. at the U.N. Security Council. Recently, Sen. Cruz applauded the Trump administration's decision to end the civil nuclear waivers for international nuclear cooperation with Iran. As a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Cruz has taken a number of actions to finally shred the catastrophic Obama-Iran nuclear deal, including:

· Introducing bipartisan legislation to impose sanctions on those who use civilians as human shields, including terror groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah, as well as their enablers.

· Introducing legislation with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) dismantle a key remaining part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in response to the Trump administration's repeated issuance of waivers for civil nuclear projects contemplated by the deal.

· Urging President Trump to end remaining civil waivers stemming from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) following Iran's announcement that it will no longer be bound by the terms of the Obama-Iran deal.

###

Disclaimer

Ted Cruz published this content on 19 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2020 02:39:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:40aEU seeks new powers to penalise tech giants - FT
RE
12:35aChina does not have a timetable for 'unreliable entities list'
RE
09/19U.S. will delay TikTok U.S. app store ban by one week
RE
09/19China's ByteDance gets Trump nod to avoid TikTok shutdown
RE
09/19ByteDance says not aware of $5 billion education fund in TikTok deal
RE
09/19TED CRUZ : Sen. Cruz Applauds the Trump Administration for Enforcing Snapback Sanctions on Iran, Finalizing End of Iran Deal
PU
09/19TikTok says it already committed to government oversight of U.S. data security
RE
09/19Court unfreezes accounts of Mexican firm sanctioned by U.S.
RE
09/19Walmart Says Have Tentatively Agreed To Purchase 7.5% Of TikTok Global
RE
09/19Thai protesters challenge monarchy as huge protests escalate
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Nikola Corporation of Class Acti..
2ORACLE CORPORATION : Trump Signs Off on Deal Allowing TikTok to Continue U.S. Operations--6th Update
3Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Fastly, Inc. of Class Action Law..
4WALMART INC. : WALMART : Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : says COVID-19 vaccine trial in U.S still on hold

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group