Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tedros re-elected as head of World Health Organization

05/24/2022 | 12:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
75th World Health Assembly at the United Nations in Geneva

GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Health Organization's (WHO) members re-elected Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as Director General by a strong majority for another five years, the president of the World Health Assembly said on Tuesday.

The vote by secret ballot, announced by Ahmed Robleh Abdilleh from Djibouti at a major annual meeting, was seen as a formality since Tedros was the only candidate running.

Ministers and delegates took turns to shake hands and hug Tedros, a former health minister from Ethiopia, who has steered the UN agency through a turbulent period dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The president had to use a gavel several times to interrupt the applause.

Addressing the assembly soon after his re-election, Tedros said the WHO's focus will be on emergency preparedness and improvement of the agency.

"This pandemic has been very unprecedented and many lessons that we should learn and we are learning. But, at the same time we cannot just pause, learn and implement...instead of pausing to learn, we're saying while learning let's implement."

The newly re-elected WHO head teared up while talking about the current Ukraine crisis and the death of his younger brother from a childhood disease amidst war and poverty decades ago.

"When I visited Ukraine when I saw especially the kids..It was the image from more than 50 years ago that came to my mind, so visible, so hounding. The smell, sound and image of war. That is what I don't want to happen to anyone."

Several countries including Germany and the United States were quick to offer their congratulations.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach tweeted that Tedros got 155 of 160 votes, calling it a spectacular result. "Congratulations, fully deserved."

Germany recently overtook the United States as the UN health agency's top donor.

However, Tedros' second-term candidacy did not receive the support of his native Ethiopia due to friction over the Tigray conflict. Ethiopia's envoy to the assembly made it clear that Botswana's statement congratulating Tedros did not represent all 47 countries of the African group.

"The established working method of the African group is to work by consensus. I would like to point out that there was no consensus. Hence, the distinguished representative of Botswana cannot deliver the statement on behalf of the African group."

(Reporting by Jennifer Rigby, Emma Farge and Mrinalika Roy; Additional reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:37pExxon must face Massachusetts climate change lawsuit, court rules
RE
12:33pRecord high U.S. house prices, rising mortgages depress new home sales
RE
12:31pTedros re-elected as head of World Health Organization
RE
12:30pU.S. forecasters predict 7th straight year of above-normal hurricane season
RE
12:30pGold gains for 5th straight session as dollar, yields retreat
RE
12:28pSaudi fiscal sustainability will target reserves not falling below certain percentage of GDP-fin min
RE
12:27pSouth African rand strengthens amid gold gains, dollar weakness
RE
12:26pTedros re-elected as head of World Health Organization
RE
12:26pBattles in east could decide Ukraine's fate, Kyiv says
RE
12:20pWall St drops as economic data, weak forecasts reignite slowdown fears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slump on growth concerns, bond yields slip
2Oh Snap! Social media stocks lose billions after Snapchat parent warnin..
3Analyst recommendations: Chubb, Glencore, Metlife, Moonpig, Salesforce...
4UK stocks hit by global gloom, windfall tax threat for utilities
5TAG IMMOBILIEN AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS