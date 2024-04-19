STORY: A 16-year-old has been charged with a terrorism offense for allegedly stabbing a bishop in a Sydney church.

Australian police are investigating a riot that followed.

Counter-terrorism police questioned the boy in the hospital on Thursday, and charged him with committing a terrorist act.

Police Commissioner Karen Webb said during a press conference, that he's been denied bail and is set to appear in a bedside court hearing on Friday.

"The incident relates to the stabbing of the bishop, we allege, on Monday night, that was stabbed up to six times. We also allege that the boy had travelled for 90 minutes to attend that location from his home address."

A riot erupted outside the church after the attack on Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, after the crowd demanded that police hand over the attacker.

Over 50 officers were injured, and 20 police cars were damaged.

The 53-year-old bishop has a popular youth following on TikTok, but faces controversy over his views.

His sermons cover Bible teachings and critique homosexuality, COVID vaccines, Islam, and Joe Biden's presidency.

Emmanuel says in an audio message on social media on Thursday, that he had forgiven his attacker and was recovering quickly.

"Whatever's happened to me personally, I thank the Lord Jesus. It's a huge blessing for me. I, I forgive whoever has done this act. And I say to him, you're my son. I love you. And I will always pray for you. And whoever sent you to do this, I forgive them as well. In Jesus mighty name."

Two knife attacks in three days have shaken residents of Australia's largest city.

Six people were killed in a separate incident at a mall.

The incidents prompted calls for increased public security in Australia, where strict laws have kept gun crimes and knife attacks rare.