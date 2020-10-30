Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Teenage sensation William Cox wins Fall Classic 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- 15-year-old William Cox of Chad Bryant Racing is continuing his own personal tradition of excellence in auto racing after recently winning the Fall Classic season finale at Orange County (N.C.) Speedway on Oct. 24, 2020.

William Cox wins Fall Classic 2020

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- 15-year-old William Cox of Chad Bryant Racing is continuing his own personal tradition of excellence in auto racing after recently winning the Fall Classic season finale at Orange County (N.C.) Speedway on Oct. 24, 2020.

Battling the best of the best in the region, Cox was able to dominate the night in his Chad Bryant Racing Late Model at the 3/8-mile asphalt oval. Despite qualifying sixth, Cox was able to quickly head to the front and take control of the event early and never look back, leading the most laps in the 75-lap Late Model division race.

"This was a huge win for me and the Chad Bryant Racing team," said Cox. "My goal is to keep winning and my dream to make it all the way to the NASCAR Cup Series. I've had the opportunity to work with some of the best coaches in the motorsports industry and I'm truly blessed for their guidance not only this weekend but their support over these last few years."

Under the leadership of team owner Chad Bryant, Cox was able to put on a clinic in his second race with the Mooresville, N.C. team. The 2016 ARCA Menards Series championship team was able to build on their debut together at Southern National (N.C.) Motorsports Park and accelerate the results quickly by hoisting a trophy.

"I've been around a lot of talented drivers in my career and William is certainly going to turn heads and make statements," offered Bryant. "We're proud of his success at Orange County and look forward to seeing him strengthen his resume not only next year, but down the road too."

Earlier this year after spending three years of competing in Karts, Mazda Miatas and Legends Cars, Cox was presented with the next challenge in his racing endeavor - the chance to begin testing a Late Model Stock.

Following a successful test and with a dedicated crew behind him, Cox took the next step in his Motorsports path and left his success in the Legends Car behind.

At the tenure age of 15, it didn't take long for people to notice the talent of Cox behind the wheel of a Late Model.

By June, he joined the Carolina Pro Model Series with DLP Motorsports and running a limited schedule with Dexter Canipe of 3D Motorsports. A month later he was in Victory Lane at the historic Tri-County Speedway.

Since the win, he has continued to hone his skills at the legendary Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway - battling some of the best Late Model drivers in the country, adding crucial laps behind the wheel to his growing resume.

Touted as one of the youngest rising stars on track with the driving style of an experience veteran, Cox is certain to continue to attract attention entering the next phase of competition in the CARS Tour in 2021.

For more on William Cox, please visit https://www.williamcoxracing.com/, like him on Facebook, follow him on Twitter (@willcox3racing) and Instagram (@willcox3racing).

For more on Chad Bryant Racing, please visit https://www.chadbryantracing.com/ like them on Facebook (Chad Bryant Racing) or follow them on Twitter (@ChadBryantRace).

About CARS Late Model Stock Tour:

Formed in the fall of 2014 by owner Jack McNelly, the CARS Tour was built out of the remnants of the former Pro Cup Series. The CARS sanctioning body, continuing a desire to create a viable option for quality pavement racing throughout the Carolinas and beyond, formed the dual division CARS Tour.

Featuring both super late models and late model stock cars competing on the same night at the same track, the CARS Tour is the first series of its kind to host two premier divisions under the same banner, at the same track and as part of the same event.

News Source: Chad Bryant Racing

Related link: https://chadbryantracing.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/teenage-sensation-william-cox-wins-fall-classic-2020/


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:34pU.S. judge blocks Commerce Department TikTok order
RE
05:34pHealth Care Shares Edge Lower as Coronavirus Cases Rise -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:31pIndustrials Fall as Covid-19 Restrictions Remain in Focus -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:29pMaterials Shares Slip Amid Concerns About the Economic Recovery -- Materials Roundup
DJ
05:29pEnergy Shares Gain Even as Oil Prices Sink -- Energy Roundup
DJ
05:22pEXCLUSIVE : Italian payments firm Nexi leads race for $10 billion Nets takeover - sources
RE
05:22pU.S. Bond Yields Climb on Post-Election Outlook
DJ
05:20pTeenage sensation William Cox wins Fall Classic 2020
SE
05:19pChevron posts profit on deep cost cuts, improved oil prices
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Tech earnings tsunami buoys Alphabet, sinks Apple
2Stocks, oil tumble for the week on virus, U.S. election angst
3HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG : HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
4FACEBOOK INC : Futures drop on underwhelming updates from tech companies
5ALPHABET INC. : Alphabet sales growth revived as advertisers flock back to Google

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group