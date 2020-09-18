Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Teeth Whitening Market | Insights on the Crisis and the Roadmap to Recovery from COVID-19 Pandemic | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 12:16am EDT

The global teeth whitening market is expected to register an incremental growth of USD 840.38 million, witnessing a CAGR of almost 4% during 2020-2024, according to latest market research analysis by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the teeth whitening market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200917005947/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Teeth Whitening Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Teeth Whitening Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the Teeth Whitening market. Download free report sample

Amid the COVID-19 Crisis, the Revaluated and Updated Teeth Whitening Market Report Says:

  • The teeth whitening market will witness a Positive and Superior impact during the forecast period owing to the extensive rise of COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Consumer Staples industry is anticipated to have Positive and Direct impact
  • Furthermore, as per Technavio’s pandemic-focused research highlights, the market demand will show Superior growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.

Click here to learn about report’s detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Teeth Whitening Market Segmentation and Competitive Analysis

Teeth whitening market is segmented by product (whitening toothpaste, whitening strips, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). The rising demand for cosmetic dentistry has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of teeth whitening market. Other market drivers include emerging consumerism through digital and social media and approvals from dental associations and recommendations from doctors. The market is fragmented. The report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Brodie & Stone International Plc, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, GoSmile LLC., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, The Procter & Gamble Co., Ultradent Products Inc., and Unilever Group. Moreover, Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Reasons to Buy the Report:

  • Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
  • The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.
  • The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary.

Have Any Special Requirements OR Want to Customize This Report According to Your Needs? Speak to Our Analyst and Get $1000 Worth of FREE Customization at the Time of Purchase

Methodology

Information Sources:

Primary sources

  • Manufacturers and suppliers
  • Channel partners
  • Industry experts
  • Strategic decision makers

Secondary sources

  • Industry journals and periodicals
  • Government data
  • Financial reports of key industry players
  • Historical data
  • Press releases

Data Analysis:

Data Synthesis

  • Collation of data
  • Estimation of key figures
  • Analysis of derived insights

Data Validation

  • Triangulation with data models
  • Reference against proprietary databases
  • Corroboration with industry experts

Report Writing:

Qualitative

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends
  • Five forces analysis

Quantitative

  • Market size and forecast
  • Market segmentation
  • Geographical insights
  • Competitive landscape

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:47aMAAIICONNECT : Enhances Data Security and Protection Capabilities to Empower Organisations with Secure and Compliant Customer Relationships
PR
12:46aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Redesigns New ECLIPSE CROSS, Also Offered with Plug-in Hybrid Powertrain
AQ
12:46aKeto Diet Market| Insights on the Crisis and the Roadmap to Recovery from COVID-19 Pandemic| Technavio
BU
12:40aESMO 2020 : Phase II CLARINET FORTE results show increasing dose frequencies of Somatuline® Autogel® (lanreotide) allows patients with NETs to delay treatment escalation by up to 8.3 months
PU
12:40aCYRELA BRAZIL REALTY S A EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES : Material Fact - Cury IPO
PU
12:35aSATT : Smart Advertising Token Announces Listing on Leading Crypto Exchanges, KuCoin and Uniswap
BU
12:35aALIBABA : to Host Investor Day
BU
12:31aAutomotive LiDAR Sensors Market | Insights on the Crisis and the Roadmap to Recovery from COVID-19 Pandemic | Technavio
BU
12:25aKINTOR PHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary announcement pyrilutamide (kx-826) obtained investigational new drug (ind) application approval from nmpa for acne vulgaris in china
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S.-China investment flows slide to nine year-low as bilateral tension..
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline CEOs plead with White House to avert looming U.S. job cuts
3THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC. : ALKALINE WATER : Corporate Presentation – September 2020
4SUBE CAP : SUBVERSIVE CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP :. Appoints New Director
5NIKOLA CORPORATION : NIKOLA : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Importan..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group