Tegna confirms acquisition offers after report of bids from Apollo, Byron Allen

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Tegna Inc confirmed on Tuesday
it had received acquisition proposals and were being reviewed,
after a report said private equity giant Apollo Global
Management Inc and media entrepreneur Byron Allen had
bid for the TV firm.
On Tuesday, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-09-21/tegna-confirms-takeover-offers-after-report-of-apollo-making-bid?cmpid=socialflow-twitter-business&utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&utm_source=twitter&utm_content=business&utm_medium=social&sref=y3YMCJ4e
Allen had teamed up with Ares Management Corp to offer
$23 per share for Tegna, citing a person familiar with the
matter.
Apollo, along with co-bidder Standard General, also made an
all-cash offer of nearly $22 a share for the media company, the
report added.
As of June-end, Standard General is the fourth-largest
shareholder of Tegna, with a 4.8% stake, according to data from
Refinitiv.
The offers from Allen and Apollo would value Tegna at $5.1
billion and $4.9 billion respectively, according to Reuters
calculations.
Apollo, Standard General and Ares Management did not
immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
Shares of the broadcaster were up 9.7% at $21.41 in
afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)