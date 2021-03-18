Tegna's shareholder Standard General calls for investigation into "racially insensitive" incident

March 18 (Reuters) - Tegna Inc shareholder Standard
General LP has called for an investigation into a "racially
insensitive" incident involving Chief Executive Dave Lougee and
a Black executive, who this year became a candidate for the
broadcast company's board.
Lougee last week apologized for having mistaken the
executive, Adonis Hoffman, for a hotel car valet in 2014, after
Hoffman withdrew his candidacy, citing conflict of interest and
the incident involving Tegna's CEO.
Standard General said on Thursday it expects Tegna's board
to conduct a full investigation into the incident involving
Lougee and Hoffman, who is a lawyer, media expert and
independent corporate director.
Hoffman was one of the four directors nominated to Tegna's
board on Jan. 21 by hedge fund Standard General, which holds
around 7% stake in the company, according to Refinitiv data.
Tegna did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)